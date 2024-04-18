Bronx resident Grace Rosa Baez, age 38, pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges on Tuesday, April 16, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced.

According to federal officials, Baez, who joined the NYPD in 2012, was placed on modified duty in 2020 after alleged misconduct and was soon subject to a departmental investigation. While on modified desk duty at an NYPD facility, she sold packages containing more than one kilogram of heroin, over 400 grams of fentanyl, and over 100 grams of fentanyl analogue to a confidential source working with law enforcement.

As part of this sale, Baez negotiated the price and quantity of the narcotics and arranged to deliver the drugs while she was on duty with the NYPD. She sold these narcotics outside of her homes in the Bronx and Yonkers, officials said.

After her arrest, Baez resigned from the NYPD.

Baez allegedly cooperated with Yonkers resident Cesar Martinez to arrange the sales, according to officials.

Baez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute mixtures and substances containing a detectable amount of heroin, fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison when she is sentenced on Thursday, July 18.

"Fentanyl and heroin are driving this nation’s deadly opioid crisis and are responsible for thousands of tragic deaths in this city and around the nation," said US Attorney Damian Williams, who added, "Rather than protect and serve the people of New York City, former NYPD officer Grace Rosa Baez peddled deadly poison for personal gain. Today, Baez is held accountable for her selfish and reckless betrayal.”

