A series of single and double-lane closures will affect both directions of the Sprain Brook Parkway between the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers and the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant beginning on Wednesday, April 17, and lasting through Friday, April 19, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will last between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day and will allow crews to perform roadway work, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.