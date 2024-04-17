Fair 51°

SHARE

Sprain Brook Lanes Closing Between Yonkers, Mount Pleasant

A long stretch of a busy parkway in Westchester will be affected by upcoming lane closures, officials announced. 

The closures will affect the Sprain Brook Parkway between Yonkers and Mount Pleasant, officials said.

The closures will affect the Sprain Brook Parkway between Yonkers and Mount Pleasant, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

A series of single and double-lane closures will affect both directions of the Sprain Brook Parkway between the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers and the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant beginning on Wednesday, April 17, and lasting through Friday, April 19, the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

The closures will last between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day and will allow crews to perform roadway work, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE