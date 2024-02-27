Fog 38°

Trio Nabbed After Stealing Cart Of Groceries From Stop & Shop In North White Plains: Police

Three men face charges after stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise from a Stop & Shop supermarket in Westchester, police announced. 

The incident happened at the Stop & Shop supermarket at 670 North Broadway in North White Plains. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
The arrests resulted from an incident on Wednesday, Feb. 21, when a larceny was reported at the Stop & Shop located at 670 North Broadway in North White Plains, North Castle Police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 27. 

According to the department, three suspects had acted together to steal a cart full of merchandise from the store. When they were then confronted by loss prevention staff, the trio ran out of the store to the parking lot. 

Officers were able to look at surveillance footage of the fleeing trio and began searching the area for them. Soon enough, police spotted three men who matched the trio seen in the footage a short distance away from the supermarket and arrested them. 

The trio were all charged with petit larceny. Although their names were not released, they were identified as three men from White Plains aged 21, 29, and 53, police said.

All three suspects will appear in court on Tuesday, March 26. 

The department's announcement of the three arrests comes days after a break-in at the same Stop & Shop plaza that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 25 around 3:40 a.m. 

One man was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary in connection with that incident, police said.

