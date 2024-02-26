Fair 47°

Man Nabbed After Smashing Window Of North White Plains Business, Stealing Property: Police

A man faces burglary charges after breaking the glass window of a Westchester business and stealing property, police announced. 

The break-in happened at a business in the Stop &amp; Shop complex at 670 North Broadway in North White Plains, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
The arrest resulted from an incident on Sunday, Feb. 25 around 3:40 a.m., when a burglary alarm was activated at a commercial business at the Stop & Shop plaza at 670 North Broadway in North White Plains, according to the North Castle Police Department. 

An officer soon arrived at the scene and found a broken glass window at the business, which was not identified by the department. 

Once more officers arrived, police saw a man run from the rear of the business and followed him, soon apprehending him in the area behind the plaza. 

An investigation determined that the suspect had broken into the business through the broken window and had stolen property, which was supported by surveillance video at the scene, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with third-degree burglary and remanded to Westchester County Jail. 

The department used the incident as an example to urge residents and businesses to install and maintain security alarm systems. 

"This incident highlights the use of how a properly functioning alarm security alarm system and camera system can assist in the detection of a crime and apprehension of a perpetrator," the department said. 

