Top-Prize Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Nearly $35K Sold In White Plains: Here's Where

A top-prize-winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth $34,700 was sold for the evening drawing on Thursday, Feb. 15 in White Plains, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket was sold at the Foodsmart located at 85 Virginia Rd. (Route 100), officials added.

If you're looking to try your luck at Take 5, drawings are televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winnings can be claimed up to a year after the date of the drawing.

