Both Croton Point Park Beach in Croton-on-Hudson and Philipse Manor Beach in Sleepy Hollow have been closed until further notice due to high bacteria levels, the Westchester County Department of Health announced on Thursday, June 27.

The high bacteria levels were found in two separate samples collected on Monday, June 24, and Wednesday, June 26, health officials said.

