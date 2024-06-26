These 5 White Plains Eateries Named Best Restaurants For Wine, New Rankings Say

The 14 Westchester eateries were recognized as winners of the 2024 Restaurant Awards released by Wine Spectator, a publication that serves as a leading authority on wine.

The restaurants named as winners of the awards, which were made public on Tuesday, June 25, are:

According to Wine Spectator Editor and Publisher Marvin R. Shanken, many restaurants recognized by the publication have focused more on their wine selection as business approaches pre-pandemic levels.

"The restaurant industry is growing and thriving, with restaurant openings surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. To take advantage of the uptick, restaurateurs are investing in their wine programs," Shanken said, adding, "Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about."

The 14 Westchester restaurants are among the 3,777 awarded by the publication.

Click here to view the full list of other restaurants awarded by Wine Spectator.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.