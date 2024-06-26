These 5 White Plains Eateries Named Best Restaurants For Wine, New Rankings Say

The 14 Westchester eateries were recognized as winners of the 2024 Restaurant Awards released by Wine Spectator, a publication that serves as a leading authority on wine.
The restaurants named as winners of the awards, which were made public on Tuesday, June 25, are:
- Blue Hill at Stone Barns, located in Pocantico Hills at 630 Bedford Rd.;
- Crabtree's Kittle House Restaurant and Inn, located in Chappaqua at 11 Kittle Rd.;
- Moderne Barn, located in Armonk at 430 Bedford Rd.;
- The Restaurant at Kanopi, located in White Plains at 1 Renaissance Square;
- Chazz Palminteri, located In White Plains at 264 Main St.;
- Fogo de Chão, located in White Plains at 235 Main St.;
- Morton's, The Steakhouse, located in White Plains at 5 Mamaroneck Ave.;
- Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar, located in White Plains at 80 Mamaroneck Ave.;
- Augustine's Salumeria, located in Mamaroneck at 213 Halstead Ave.;
- La Bastide by Andrea Calstier, located in North Salem at 721 Titicus Rd.;
- Heritage 147, located in Larchmont at 147 Larchmont Ave.;
- One Rare Italian Steakhouse, located in Scarsdale at 16 East Parkway;
- Ocean Blue Prime, located in Rye at 530 Milton Rd.;
- Micheline, located in Scarsdale at 878 Scarsdale Ave.
According to Wine Spectator Editor and Publisher Marvin R. Shanken, many restaurants recognized by the publication have focused more on their wine selection as business approaches pre-pandemic levels.
"The restaurant industry is growing and thriving, with restaurant openings surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. To take advantage of the uptick, restaurateurs are investing in their wine programs," Shanken said, adding, "Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about."
The 14 Westchester restaurants are among the 3,777 awarded by the publication.
Click here to view the full list of other restaurants awarded by Wine Spectator.
Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.