Spring Into Self-Care: Salons, Spas To Hold Month-Long Special Offers In White Plains

The White Plains Business Improvement District will be holding its promotional event "MARCH Into Self-Care" beginning on Friday, March 1, and continuing until Sunday, March 31.

As part of the event, participating salons, spas, and other beauty establishments in downtown White Plains will hold specials on pampering and wellness services such as haircuts, acupuncture, facials, therapeutic IVs, massages, and more.

"Now is the perfect time to take a break from your hectic lifestyle. The downtown self-care businesses have something for everyone looking to re-energize," said the BID's Events Manager Jennifer Tillerson, who added, "It's time to take a well-deserved timeout and pamper yourself before spring.”

Participating businesses include:

Authentic Hair Studio;

Elements Massage;

Farida Skin Care Studio;

Handlebar Salon;

Made By Megan;

Orangetheory Fitness;

Signature Acupuncture Studio;

Skincare by Krystal;

Static Hair Salon;

StretchLab;

Sugared Aesthetics & Wellness;

SYR Men's Studio;

The Opus Spa.

A full list of self-care businesses in downtown White Plains can be viewed by clicking here.

