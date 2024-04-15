These Westchester School Districts Named Best Communities For Music Education

A total of 10 school districts across both counties have been named winners of the Best Communities for Music Education Award for 2024 by the NAMM Foundation.

These districts are some of only 975 across the country to receive the award, which recognizes "outstanding" efforts from teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders who make sure students can include music as part of their education, according to the foundation.

The 10 districts to win the award are:

Westchester:

Bedford Central School District;

Harrison Central School District;

Irvington Union Free School District;

Mount Pleasant Central School District;

Ossining Union Free School District;

Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District;

Rye City School District;

Somers Central School District.

Putnam:

Mahopac Central School District;

Putnam Valley Central School District.

Click here to view a full list of the award recipients.

