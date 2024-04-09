The Irvington Union Free School District has been named a winner of the Best Communities for Music Education Award for 2024 by the NAMM Foundation, district officials announced on Tuesday, April 9.

The district is one of only 975 school districts nationwide to receive the award and one of six in Westchester, officials added.

The award recognizes "outstanding" efforts from teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders who make sure students can include music as part of their education.

To qualify for the award, the district submitted an application including funding information, graduation requirements, music class participation, community music-making programs, and more.

"This is a proud moment for our department, students, district, and community,” said Irvington High School Band Director and Music Department Chair Debra McCumber, who continued, "We are truly grateful for this award. It recognizes and highlights not only the strength and success of our music program but also our music teachers, our students, and our community that continues to support music in our schools.”

