New Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary To Celebrate Opening In White Plains: Here's When

An Etain adult-use dispensary, located in White Plains at 75 Mamaroneck Ave., will hold the event on Friday, March 1 at noon, the company announced.

The new dispensary will be operated by Etain, a woman-founded company that is one of the original medical cannabis operators in New York and has been in the business for nearly a decade.

"Westchester has been Etain’s home for many years, and the significance of unveiling the first co-located dispensary in this community holds a profound meaning," said the company's co-founder, Hillary Peckham, who added, "Since our founding in 2015, we have been ingrained in the cannabis community, consistently uplifting and empowering fellow women-led brands in the industry. We are ecstatic to introduce the Etain brand, featuring our exceptional cannabis products and fellow standout brands, to the White Plains community."

The dispensary will feature an open floor plan that will provide an "inviting space" for consumers to browse a selection of curated adult-use and medical cannabis products, according to the company.

The space will also include a mural by street artist Claw Money that will feature her claw insignia amidst "sharp graphic lines" and locally sourced plants and flowers, the company said.

The dispensary's opening moves Etain's previous medical-only business from Yonkers to White Plains.

The business's opening comes shortly after the opening of Elevate Cannabis Dispensary in Mount Vernon, the first such adult-use dispensary in Westchester. Elevate held its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

