Potent Storm Knocks Out Power In Westchester

At around 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, a total of around 16,315 customers in New York are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

Here's a breakdown by counties in the region:

Dutchess - 5,999

Suffolk - 934

Ulster - 681

Putnam - 530

Greene - 344

Sullivan - 340

Columbia - 215

Rensselaer - 188

Nassau - 93

Westchester - 30

Saratoga - 28

Albany - 24

Orange - 13

Rockland - 0

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for the entire region from around midday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

