Potent Storm Knocks Out Power In Westchester

At around 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, a total of around 16,315 customers in New York are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.
Here's a breakdown by counties in the region:
- Dutchess - 5,999
- Suffolk - 934
- Ulster - 681
- Putnam - 530
- Greene - 344
- Sullivan - 340
- Columbia - 215
- Rensselaer - 188
- Nassau - 93
- Westchester - 30
- Saratoga - 28
- Albany - 24
- Orange - 13
- Rockland - 0
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for the entire region from around midday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.