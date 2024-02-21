Take Look Inside: Westchester's First Cannabis Dispensary Celebrates Opening In Mount Vernon

Elevate Cannabis Dispensary, located in Mount Vernon at 127 South Terrace Ave., held its official grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The event was attended by officials from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management as well as Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and City Comptroller Darren Morton.

The dispensary's founder, John Ruggiero, detailed his excitement at launching his business.

"We are overjoyed to launch our grand opening in collaboration with the City of Mt. Vernon and the New York State Office of Cannabis Management," Ruggiero said, adding, "Elevate is dedicated to delivering top-tier cannabis products and swift delivery services to our patrons. Furthermore, we are committed to positively impacting the community and supporting vital social initiatives."

Some of these initiatives include charitable endeavors for cancer research, addiction combat, and the promotion of affordable housing. The dispensary is also looking to hold an "Elevate 420 Concert Festival" that will be a "unique fusion of music, culture, and cannabis, celebrating community and unity," the business's owners said.

The dispensary now operates pickup hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will also host special "Elevate Nights" events that will feature entertainment, regional commerce, and tourism activities. These nights will last until 2 a.m.

The business also has an online shop and offers a 24/7 delivery service.

