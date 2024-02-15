Westchester's First Cannabis Dispensary To Hold Official Grand Opening In Mount Vernon

Elevate Cannabis Dispensary, located in Mount Vernon at 127 South Terrace Ave., will celebrate its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m., Mount Vernon city officials announced.

The opening will mark a "significant milestone in Mount Vernon's embrace of the legal cannabis industry," officials said.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and a representative from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management will attend the ceremony.

The dispensary held its soft opening in early December.

