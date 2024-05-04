The incident that led to the arrest happened on Friday, April 19, when a man, who police did not name, illegally entered a North White Plains residence while the homeowner was away on vacation and stole money, the North Castle Police Department announced on Wednesday, May 1.

After the theft, the department began a two-week investigation that eventually led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man from North Arlington, New Jersey who was charged with:

Second-degree burglary;

Third-degree grand larceny;

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, will appear in court on Tuesday, May 7, the department said.

