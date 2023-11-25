Fair 30°

SHARE

Covid-19: CDC's List Of Symptoms For Virus Now Numbers 11; Here's Latest Rundown

When COVID-19 cases first were identified in the United States in March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed just three symptoms for the novel coronavirus:

<p>COVID-19</p>

COVID-19

 Photo Credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

Now, nearly five years later, the virus remains an everyday part of American life, with about 1,000 deaths from the disease nationwide each week.

As COVID has evolved, mainly from the highly contagious Omicron strain and several of its subvariants, the CDC's updated list of symptoms for the virus now numbers 11.

They are:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

The CDC notes the list does not include all possible symptoms.

People with COVID have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness, the CDC added, saying that symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. 

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE