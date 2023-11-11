Fair 52°

Covid-19: Here Are Symptoms For New Variant That's Now Most Dominant In US

A new COVID-19 variant has quickly become the most dominant in the nation just as respiratory virus season arrives.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Viktor Forgacs
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HV.1 now makes up 25.2 percent of COVID cases in the US, just ahead of the EG.5 variant (21.9 percent).

The EG.5 strain, known as Eris, was first identified in August. It remains the most prominent strain worldwide at about 46 percent of cases across the globe. 

HV.1 was also first identified over the summer but in low numbers.

Like EG.5, HV.1 is an offshoot of the highly contagious Omicron strain.

Based on reports so far, HV. 1 symptoms are similar to Eris, and include:

  • Runny nose
  • Sneezing
  • Cough
  • Nausea
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches

