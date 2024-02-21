21-Year-Old Nabbed For Stealing Vehicle At Parking Garage In White Plains: Police

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 19 after stealing a vehicle from a parking garage in White Plains at 44 South Broadway, White Plains Public Safety announced on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The suspect also damaged the garage's automatic gate in the process, police said.

The man was charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief, according to authorities.

More details about the incident were not released.

