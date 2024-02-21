Fair 23°

SHARE

21-Year-Old Nabbed For Stealing Vehicle At Parking Garage In White Plains: Police

A 21-year-old man faces charges after stealing a vehicle from a parking garage in Westchester, police announced.

The incident happened at the parking garage at 44 South Broadway in White Plains.

The incident happened at the parking garage at 44 South Broadway in White Plains.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 19 after stealing a vehicle from a parking garage in White Plains at 44 South Broadway, White Plains Public Safety announced on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The suspect also damaged the garage's automatic gate in the process, police said.

The man was charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief, according to authorities. 

More details about the incident were not released. 

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE