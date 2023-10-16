Irvington Schools Put In Lockout After Teens Burglarize Area Near Lyndhurst In Tarrytown

The incidents, which happened in Tarrytown near the Lyndhurst mansion at 635 South Broadway, resulted in all Irvington Union Free School District buildings being placed into lockout on Monday, Oct. 16, Acting Superintendent Joel Adelberg announced.

According to Adelberg, the district was told by Irvington Police on Monday that authorities were pursuing several teenage suspects alleged to have been involved in some burglaries near the mansion.

The pursuit has resulted in the presence of a police helicopter and members of several departments, Irvington Police Chief Francis Pignatelli said.

Although there is "no reason to believe that there is a direct threat to Irvington," school district officials decided the best course of action would be to impose a lockout at the schools out of an abundance of caution, Adelberg said.

This means that once students and staff are inside the schools, there will be a single point of locked entry and all other access to the building from outside will be restricted. Additionally, recess and physical education classes will be held inside.

"As soon as we hear that the suspects have been caught, the lockout will be lifted," Adelberg said, adding, "Once again, this action is with an abundance of caution, and our students and staff are safe."

In an announcement on Monday morning, Pignatelli said that Irvington residents should not feel threatened and should "go about their activities as normal."

Anyone who sees anyone suspicious is asked to call Irvington Police at 914-591-8080.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

