Latest Update: Suspect Caught In Chase By Lyndhurst In Tarrytown, 2 Still At Large, Police Say

The chase was prompted by an investigation into a burglary in Cortlandt on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Sinclair gas station located at 2058 East Main St. (Route 6), according to State Police Trooper Aaron Hicks.

The next day, Monday, Oct. 16, officers from the Ossining Police Department saw a suspicious vehicle near a gas station in the village and began investigating. The vehicle then drove off, although Ossining Police eventually gave up the pursuit.

Following this, the suspect vehicle then drove into Tarrytown and sideswiped another car, resulting in a response from Tarrytown Police, who soon found the vehicle and began following it, Hicks said.

At this time, a state trooper leaving the New York Thruway also noticed the vehicle and joined the pursuit, which came to an end when the car crashed some 500 feet later. The suspects then got out of the car and ran away on Route 9 near the Lyndhurst mansion at 635 South Broadway.

One of these suspects was caught, while the other two managed to escape custody, according to Hicks. The suspect's name has not yet been released.

The pursuit resulted in the presence of a police helicopter and also caused the nearby Irvington Union Free School District to briefly place its buildings into lockout on Monday morning.

State police are still searching for the remaining two suspects. Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call state police at 914-769-2600.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

