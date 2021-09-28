Contact Us
Students At Westchester High School Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Zak Failla
Mount Vernon High School
Mount Vernon High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Students and staff at a Westchester high school were forced to temporarily evacuate the building after a bomb threat was received, according to officials.

Mount Vernon High School was evacuated on Tuesday, Sept. 28 after the undisclosed threat was made, with students allowed to re-enter the building at approximately 3 p.m.

School officials said that the threat was made at approximately 1 p.m., but did not disclose what the threat was or through what means it was delivered.

Emergency personnel searched the building for any suspicious devices, but no credible threat was discovered.

 “Please be advised that a bomb threat was made at MVHS shortly before 1 (p.m.),” district officials posted in a message to the community. “The building was promptly evacuated and is currently being swept for possible devices by law enforcement.

“We have implemented an emergency early dismissal for all MVHS staff and students.” 

