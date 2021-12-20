COVID-19: Westchester School District Alters Schedule Due To Rise In Cases

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising both locally and across the country, a school district in Westchester has been forced to make dramatic changes to its schedule.

Bronxville Schools Superintendent Roy Montesano announced a schedule change for students and staff that includes a new day off and early dismissal as the number of confirmed infections spike.

Montesano said that the district is up to 45 positive student cases with 19 of those cases occurring since Wednesday, Dec. 1, including 11 from the past weekend.

“While the numbers are still manageable, we want to do everything we can to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and happy holiday, while still being responsive to our school community.,“ he said.

In response, Montesano announced that there will be an 11 a.m. dismissal for students and staff on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and that classes were canceled on Thursday, Dec. 23 leading into the school's holiday break.

Montesano noted that the cancellation of school on Thursday will result in the use of one of the district’s four emergency closing days.

“Given the rise in positive Covid cases, we believe it is a good use of this day,” he said. “My wish is for everyone to enjoy a relaxed time with their families and I encourage you to use every precaution to stay as safe as possible.”

According to Montesano, it is unlikely that the winter rise in COVID-19 cases will result in students in Bronxville going fully remote, though he acknowledged that “the future is uncertain.”

“While the future is uncertain, I would also ask that you be prepared in the unlikely event the pandemic causes us to go to full remote instruction after the break. This is very unlikely to happen unless we are mandated by the State, but please be prepared,” he said.

“We also plan on doing gateway testing the week we return to school and I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity by consenting to testing if you have not already done so. “

