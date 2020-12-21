COVID-19: New Case Reported At School In Westchester

A staff member at a Westchester school has become the latest to test positive for COVID-19.

New Rochelle Superintendent Alex Marrero issued a notice to the community that a staff member at Daniel Webster Magnet School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marrero said the staff member was last in the building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, the same day he became symptomatic. Anyone who may have been in contact with the staffer has been notified and ordered to quarantine.

According to Marrero, the staff member had no other contact with any other school employees for more than 10 minutes in the past week.

District custodial crews were called in and Marrero said they will be “concentrating their efforts on the areas impacted.”

