Breaking News: COVID-19: NY To Unveil 'Vax, Scratch' Lottery Tickets With Prizes As High As $5M
Police & Fire

Woman Caught Moments After Robbing Chase Bank Of Thousands In Westchester, Police Say

Zak Failla
Chase Bank on North Avenue in New Rochelle
Chase Bank on North Avenue in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was taken into custody in Westchester after allegedly threatening a bank teller with a gun and attempting to make off with thousands of dollars, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to Chase Bank on North Avenue at 9:48 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, where there was a report of a robbery in progress, Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said.

According to Costa, the investigation determined that New Rochelle resident Mary Thompson, 56, handed the teller a note that stated “give me $100,000 I have a gun.”

The teller then proceeded to turn over approximately $7,000 to Thompson, who fled the bank on foot.

Investigators quickly tracked down Thompson outside the bank and she was arrested without incident. Thompson was charged with first-degree robbery and scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on Thursday afternoon.

