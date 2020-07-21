Woman, 22, Nabbed After Westchester Stolen Car Chase, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman was busted by police in Westchester driving a car reported stolen out of New Jersey.

A Scarsdale Police officer on patrol at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 19 was monitoring Carthage Road following multiple vehicles being stolen from the area, police said.

While on patrol, the officer spotted a vehicle parked and occupied with the engine running and amber lights on in the front of the vehicle. The driver then put the headlights on and sped away, prompting the officer to pursue him.

Further investigation determined that the Honda Pilot had been reported stolen earlier out of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Police said that the driver continued east on Carthage Road, onto Mamaroneck Road, before making her way onto the Hutchinson River Parkway, prompting a traffic stop.

The officer said that the driver initially began to stop, but continued driving south on the parkway slowly before backup arrived.

The driver, Nahtahja Johnson, and six other passengers were removed from the stolen Honda and transported to Scarsdale Police Headquarters to be processed.

Johnson was ultimately arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a misdemeanor, and cited for operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver.

None of Johnson’s passengers were charged with any crimes.

Following her arraignment, Johnson was released and scheduled to appear back in Scarsdale Village Court on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

