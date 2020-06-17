Suspect Arrested In Westchester For Menacing, Harassment After Police Receive Social Media Post

A 22-year-old in Westchester was arrested after a social media post was shared with the police of an alleged assault of another person near a busy downtown intersection.

On Friday, June 12, the New Rochelle Police Department was alerted of a “disturbing social media post of what appeared to be an assault of a local resident" at approximately 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of Main Street and North Avenue.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that over the weekend, investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest the suspect caught in the post.

City resident Divine Longmore-Rodriguez was arrested near the intersection of Mayflower Avenue and Mount Joy Place without further incident, police said.

Longmore-Rodriguez was charged with third-degree menacing, and second-degree assault. No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.