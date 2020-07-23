Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Investigators Seek Information On Shooting In Westchester

Zak Failla
Malik Kavon Clemons
Malik Kavon Clemons Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down the shooters who killed a man in Westchester two years ago before fleeing from the area.

The Yonkers Police Department issued an alert as they seek information regarding the shooting death of Malik Kavon Clemons on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 on Warburton Avenue.

Officers responded to the front of a Warburton Avenue building shortly after 9 p.m. on the night of the shooting, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old man from Yonkers, who had a non-life-threatening graze wound to his leg near Glenwood Avenue.

While investigating, responding officers were told of a second victim, Clemons, who had been transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The Yonkers resident was subsequently pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police said the investigation determined that several people - including the victims - were loitering int he area when two suspects approached them and shot at the group several times, striking the two victims and the vehicles parked next to them. 

The two suspects then fled the scene as police were called.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact Yonkers Det. Robert Villanueva by calling (914) 512-7711.

