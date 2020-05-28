Police In Westchester Issue Hundreds Of Summonses Over Memorial Day Weekend

Local, county, and state police agencies teamed up to dish out nearly 250 summonses to motorists in Westchester over the Memorial Day Weekend holiday.

On Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22, and Sunday, May 24, the Yonkers Police Department partnered with the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and New York State Police to issue a total of 249 summons to violators for multiple offenses.

According to police, the offenses included speeding, loud exhaust, unlicensed operation or unregistered motor vehicles, failing to signal, lane violations, no insurance, and other equipment violations.

Several arrests were made and vehicles impounded; one violator was issued a speeding summons for traveling 73 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The special enforcement detail came following numerous community complaints of speeding, aggressive driving, and excessive noise from motor vehicles and motorcycles on local roads, parkways, and highways, police said.

Police said that “enforcement details are a direct result of community feedback and law enforcement's mission to ensure the safety of our roads and preserve the quality-of-life for our residents and will be continuing.”

“The safety of our roads and quiet enjoyment of our residential neighborhoods remain a priority for the Yonkers Police Department,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said. “These enforcement details will continue until our message is heard loud and clear: speeding, aggressive driving, and excessively loud cars and motorcycles will not be tolerated in our City.”

