Police Attempt To Locate Driver Who Did Donuts On School Field In Westchester

Know anything?

Police investigators in Westchester are attempting to locate a driver who tore up a local school field by doing donuts across the lawn.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department responded to the Fox Meadow School at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, where there was a report of a vehicle that went off-road and entered the school's field on Brewster Road.

According to police, the officers found tire marks across the field that determined the driver left the roadway on Hampton Road and intentionally left deep tire marks across the field.

The tire marks cut several inches into the field and tore up the grass, investigators noted, before the driver sped away from the scene.

A witness saw the vehicle that made the marks on the field, though the driver has not yet been tracked down.

The witness said that the driver was on Hampton Road when he turned his headlights off and jumped the curb to get onto the field. He only turned the lights back on as he was leaving the school property.

Police said that a custodian was also questioned, but he did not know what actions district officials would want to take after repeatedly attempting, unsuccessfully, to contact his boss.

Anyone with more information can contact police investigators in Scarsdale by calling (914) 722-1200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.