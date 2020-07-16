One Dead, One Injured, In Westchester Shooting

One man is dead, and a second injured, after being involved in a Westchester shooting overnight.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Horton Avenue and Brook Street shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, where there were reports of shots fired.

Police said that upon arrival, responding officers found the fatal victim with gunshot wounds to his head and chest, and a second man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that the first victim was treated by first responders and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shootings remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

