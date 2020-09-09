Man Wanted For Trespassing In Westchester Busted Attempting To Enter Home

A man wanted for trespassing in Westchester was arrested after attempting to gain entry to a residence in a neighboring village, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department responded to Taunton Road shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, where there were reports of suspicious activity.

Upon arrival, the Taunton Road resident said that an unknown African American man repeatedly attempted to enter his home before fleeing the property on foot.

Police said the officers were able to locate the suspect wanted in Mamaroneck, 31-year-old Kofi Busia, who has no known address, who was sitting on a bench in the front yard of a nearby property.

Busia told officers that he was attempting to gain entry into the home because his parents live there, police said. When told that he was at the wrong location, Busia then said that he had “been walking through Westchester” for a portion of the night, prompting further investigation.

While speaking with Busia, it was determined that he was wanted by the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department for attempted criminal trespass, and he was placed under arrest without incident.

Busia was transported to the Mamaroneck Police Department to be processed on the trespassing charge and was later released. No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.