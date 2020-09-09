Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown
Return to your home site

Menu

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Trespassing In Westchester Busted Attempting To Enter Home

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Taunton Road in Scarsdale Photo Credit: Google Maps
A man wanted in Mamaroneck was arrested after attempting to enter a Scarsdale home. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man wanted for trespassing in Westchester was arrested after attempting to gain entry to a residence in a neighboring village, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department responded to Taunton Road shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, where there were reports of suspicious activity.

Upon arrival, the Taunton Road resident said that an unknown African American man repeatedly attempted to enter his home before fleeing the property on foot.

Police said the officers were able to locate the suspect wanted in Mamaroneck, 31-year-old Kofi Busia, who has no known address, who was sitting on a bench in the front yard of a nearby property.

Busia told officers that he was attempting to gain entry into the home because his parents live there, police said. When told that he was at the wrong location, Busia then said that he had “been walking through Westchester” for a portion of the night, prompting further investigation.

While speaking with Busia, it was determined that he was wanted by the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department for attempted criminal trespass, and he was placed under arrest without incident.

Busia was transported to the Mamaroneck Police Department to be processed on the trespassing charge and was later released. No return court date has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice!

Serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.