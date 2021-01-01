Man Arrested For DWI, Fleeing Police In Westchester

A speeding driver in Westchester was found asleep behind the wheel and attempted to flee from officers while repeatedly swerving across the roadway, police said.

An officer from the Scarsdale Police Department on patrol shortly after midnight on Sunday, Dec. 27 spotted a driver speeding on Post Road near the intersection of Richbell Road while repeatedly swerving into the opposite lane.

The officer turned his cruiser around tracking the vehicle, which was now stopped, onto Murray Hill Road.

According to the officer, when he approached the driver, later identified as White Plains resident Juan Matute, he was asleep behind the wheel. When the officer knocked on the window to stir him, Matute allegedly attempted to drive away despite being instructed not to flee.

It is alleged that Matute initially refused to stop, repeatedly swerving across both lanes for more than a half-mile before finally stopping on Mamaroneck Road at the Post Road intersection.

Matute told the officer that he was coming from White Plains, though it was noted that his shirt was on backward with what appeared to be vomit inside the vehicle and on his person. When he exited the vehicle, it was determined that he reeked of alcohol and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

After failing multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Matute refused to submit to a breathalyzer, and he was taken into custody without incident while his car was towed to the department’s holding cell. While at Scarsdale Police Headquarters Matute refused to submit to a blood test three times.

Matute, 37, was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated;

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle;

Reckless driving;

Open container in a motor vehicle;

Refusal to take a breath test;

Speeding;

Driving to the left side of the pavement.

Following his processing, Matute was released and is scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Village Court on Thursday, Jan. 13 to respond to the charges.

