Front Door Broken At Westchester Business During Overnight Burglary

Burglars busted into a Westchester business overnight, making off with cash and property, police said.

The Scarsdale Police Department received a burglar alarm from a Spencer Place business at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

Scarsdale Police Capt. Ed Murphy said that upon arrival at Scarsdale-Spencer Pharmacy, officers found that the business had been broken into through the glass front door, which was heavily damaged.

An unspecified amount of cash and “small amount of property” was taken from the business, though there was no other damage to the business or building.

At the time investigators arrived at Spencer Place, the suspects had already fled the scene.

Officers canvassed the area, Murphy said, and found no other signs of any criminal incidents or suspicious activity.

The burglary is currently being investigated by Scarsdale Police detectives.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the department’s Investigation Section by calling (914) 722-1200.

