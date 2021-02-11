Former Employee Charged With Damaging Golf Course In Westchester, Driving Through Fence

A former employee at a Westchester golf club who allegedly drove through a closed fence at an area golf club after damaging fairways and greens on the course when he stole a high-end cappuccino machine from his former employer is facing multiple felonies, police announced.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department received a report of a larceny in progress at the Quaker Ridge Golf Club at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15 when a former employee arrived at the course and “was acting and speaking in a strange manner.”

It is alleged that after speaking with a current employee, the suspect, Bronx resident Dennis Blagrove, allegedly exited the building, though it was later determined that he had instead entered the basement and stole a high-end cappuccino printing machine.

According to police, Blagrove was seen exiting the building carrying an open cardboard box that the machine was inside. Multiple construction workers at the course, which is undergoing renovations, also confirmed the story.

The cappuccino machine had a value of approximately $2,000.

Police said that after stealing the cappuccino machine, Blagrove got into his car once he rebuffed an attempt by a construction worker to stop him before driving his vehicle over a curb in the parking lot and onto the greens of the golf course, causing substantial damage.

After damaging the golf course, it is alleged that Blagrove drove through a closed fence near the tennis courts of the club, causing substantial damage to the hardware of the fence before speeding away on Griffin Avenue.

The damage to the fence is expected to cost upwards of $8,000, while repairing the fairway greens cost approximately $5,000.

On Monday, Feb.8, the Scarsdale Police Department announced that Blagrove, 35, turned himself in at Police Headquarters, where he was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and grand larceny, all felonies.

Following his arraignment, Blagrove was released and is scheduled to appear back in Scarsdale Village Court on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.