DWI Driver Busted After Airbags Deploy In Hit-Run Crash In Westchester

A 42-year-old man was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit in Westchester when he struck another vehicle and attempted to flee, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department responded to a reported hit-and-run at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Friday, July 2, at the intersection of Post Road and Fenimore Road in the village.

The fleeing vehicle was described as being a red Honda CRV with heavy front-end damage that sped away south on Post Road.

While canvassing the area for the Honda, officers located the driver, later identified as Yonkers resident Richard Villegas Munoz, turning onto Boulevard and driving erratically over the double yellow line repeatedly, prompting a traffic stop.

Officers said that while speaking with Munoz, they noticed that the airbags had been deployed in his vehicle, and when asked for his license and registration, Munoz “browsed aimlessly through his vehicle, rifling through his armrest console” and was unable to provide any documentation.

Instead, police said that Munoz gave officers a Peruvian identification card and a “for hire card.”

During the stop, officers said that Munoz had a faint smelly of alcohol on his breath, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he admitted to drinking three or four beers in the past hour with friends in White Plains.

When asked about the front bumper - which had been located at the crash scene - Munoz allegedly said that it has been like that for years, and when asked about why the steering wheel airbag was deployed, Munoz told the officers he did not know, but that it had been deployed for a long time.

Munoz proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and he was taken into custody. At Scarsdale Police Headquarters, it was determined that his blood alcohol content was .19 percent, more than double the legal limit.

Munoz was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated DWI with a BAC more than .18 percent. He was also cited for unsafely moving from his lane.

Following his processing, Munoz was released and scheduled to return to Scarsdale Village Court on Wednesday, July 21 to respond to the charges.

