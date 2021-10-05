Contact Us
Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown
Return to your home site

Menu

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Tarrytown Jewelers Robbed In Elaborate Heist, Police Say
Police & Fire

Driver With Revoked License Busted Again By Police In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Post Road in Scarsdale
Post Road in Scarsdale Photo Credit: Google Maps

A speeding driver in Westchester whose license was suspended earlier this year following an alleged intoxicated driving incident earlier this year was busted again, police said.

In Scarsdale, a police officer on patrol on Post Road near Huntington Avenue spotted a driver who clocked 55 mph in a 30 mph zone, prompting a traffic stop of the driver of a 2005 Jeep Liberty.

According to police, during the stop, it was determined that Mount Vernon resident Maycon Aparecido Borges, age 28, had an expired driver’s license that expired in June and that his driving privileges had been revoked before that for failing to submit to a chemical test during an incident in January.

Borges was charged with:

  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with alcohol involved;
  • Speeding;
  • Driving an uninspected motor vehicle;
  • Operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver;
  • Failure to notify of a change of his address.

Following his arrest, Borges was issued several tickets and released with a return court date of Thursday, Oct. 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice!

Serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.