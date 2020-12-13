Driver Asleep Behind Wheel In Middle Of Westchester Intersection Was Drunk, Police Say

A man found asleep behind the wheel of an idling BMW near a busy Westchester intersection allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit, police said.

An officer from the Scarsdale Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Coralyn Road and Reynal Crossing shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, where there was a report of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the roadway.

According to police, the officer found Yonkers resident Patrick McHugh, 57, asleep in his 2020 BMW in the intersection. After being stirred, the officer said that there was a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, his eyes were glassy, and his speech was slurred during the stop.

McHugh admitted to drinking two beers while out in White Plains, though he was unsteady on his feet and used his vehicle for balance before failing multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Following the failed tests, McHugh was taken into custody without incident and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent. He was also cited for illegally stopping in the roadway.

McHugh was released following his arrest and is scheduled to return to Scarsdale Village Court at a later date to respond to the DWI charges.

