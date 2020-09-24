Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Westchester On Drug Charges

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by the Yonkers Police Department as they search for a man wanted on drug charges following his arrest in January.

Specifically, Abdul Jefferson is wanted in Yonkers on charges that include third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Jefferson is known to have ties to Hudson Street, where he is currently believed to be located, police said.

Investigators described Jefferson, 42, as being 6-foot tall weighing approximately 180 pounds with a large build, brown eyes, and a bald head.

Anyone with information regarding Jefferson’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department Warrant Squad by calling (914) 377-7253 or by texting the keyword “YPD” plus the tip to 847411.

