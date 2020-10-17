Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

25-Year-Old Man Busted In Westchester With Illegal Weapon In Stolen Car

Zak Failla
A 25-year-old man was busted with an illegal weapon after being spotted in a stolen car.
A 25-year-old man took police officers attempting to arrest him in Westchester on a short foot-chase after being busted with an illegal, loaded handgun in a stolen car.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a stretch of Gramatan Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, when a patrolman discovered a stolen car with improper tags and loaded firearm inside.

Investigators located the driver, Bronx resident Juzan Spance, who attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.

At the time of his arrest, Spance was in possession of the key fob for the stolen vehicle, two fraudulent driver’s licenses, and several debit cards with different names that were not his.

Spance is expected to be charged with weapon, forgery, and criminal possession of stolen property charges though the department has not announced specific charges.

The department noted that this is the fourth firearm that police have recovered this month.

“Illegal firearms are a major concern to public safety,” officials said in a statement. “We will continue to vigilantly work to recover illegal firearms as well as fraudulent guns. These efforts will be in addition to partnering with the community to enhance public safety.”

