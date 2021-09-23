Winning $21K TAKE-5 New York Lottery Ticket Sold At Westchester Store

Feeling lucky?

A winning TAKE-5 ticket was sold to one fortuitous customer at a Hudson Valley minimart over the weekend that is worth more than $20,000.

New York Lottery announced that the ticket with a prize of $21,726 for the evening drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 22 was sold at the Avenue Deli Grocery on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers.

The winning ticket numbers were 09-23-25-26-39. The lucky winner's numbers were chosen via "Quick Pick," and there were no other jackpot winners reported.

A second winning ticket was sold at Arlis Wines & Liquor in the Bronx.

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

In addition to the jackpot winners, there were 133 second-place winners who matched four numbers for a $490 prize, there were 4,727 third-place winners who can claim $22.50, and 51,515 fourth-place winners who received a "free play" for a future TAKE-5 drawing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.