Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Westchester Man

Zak Failla
Salvatore Robert Orlando Photo Credit: New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Salvatore Robert Orlando was last seen driving a vehicle similar to this. Photo Credit: Missing Persons Clearinghouse

An alert has been issued for a vulnerable 92-year-old man reported missing out of Westchester who is suffering from dementia and may require medical attention.

The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse issued an alert for Salvatore Robert Orlando, who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 12 in White Plains.

Orlando was last seen on Bryant Crescent in White Plains at 7 a.m. on Jan. 12 wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a Yankees baseball hat. 

At the time he went missing, Orlando was driving a 2009 blue Toyota Camry with a license plate that reads HLR-2549.

The Missing Persons Clearinghouse described Orlando as being 5-foot-6, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with blue eyes and a bald head. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the White Plains City Police Department by calling 911 or (914) 422-6000.

