Passenger Sentenced For Fatal Stabbing Of Driver After Argument In Westchester

A 39-year-old man will spend time behind bars after being found guilty of the fatal stabbing of another man in a parked car following a three-week trial in Westchester.

Byron Stinson, of Yonkers, was found guilty in Westchester of second-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, for his role in the 2019 stabbing death of another man while the two were doing drugs.

On Friday, Oct. 1, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced that Stinson has been sentenced to a term of 7.5 years to 15 years in state prison.

“A life was needlessly lost the night of Byron Stinson’s callous attack,” Rocah previously said.

“This verdict underscores the importance of holding violent criminals accountable and our commitment to getting justice for any family who has ever had to unnecessarily mourn the loss of a loved one.”

Rocah said that at approximately 4:30 a.m. on April 24, 2019, Stinson and Yonkers resident Michael Federico were sitting in a parked car on Whetstone Avenue in Yonkers using narcotics.

The two men argued and Stinson fatally stabbed Federico in the neck with a kitchen knife. Stinson fled the scene, and Federico got out of the car and collapsed on the sidewalk. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigators in Yonkers identified Stinson as a suspect and he later surrendered himself into custody at the Yonkers Police Department. He has been remanded since his arrest.

"The loss of a child is utterly unbearable,” Iris Federico, the victim’s mother, said in a statement. “Whatever sentence in prison you receive will not compare to the life sentence you gave to me and my grandson.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.