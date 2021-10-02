Contact Us
COVID-19: Weekly Booster Shot Clinics Scheduled In Westchester

Zak Failla
A COVID-19 mass vaccination site.
A COVID-19 mass vaccination site. Photo Credit: flickr/New York Governor's Office

With federal officials paving the way for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to be administered to eligible Americans, Westchester is planning to host a series of weekly clinics to get more shots in arms.

The Westchester County Department of Health announced that it will be holding Pfizer booster shot clinics weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

All booster shots will be administered by appointment only between 9 a.m. and noon each week at 134 Court St. in White Plains.

Eligible New Yorkers include:

  • Those 65 years and older;
  • Anyone 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions;
  • New Yorkers 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

“You are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive a Pfizer booster dose at one of our clinics as long as it has been at least six months since you completed your original Pfizer vaccine series,” officials said.

“Please be advised that you must bring your COVID-19 vaccination card with you to your booster vaccine appointment.” 

To make an appointment online, one can do so here or by calling (914) 995-7425 for assistance from the Department of Health.

