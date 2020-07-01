Alert Issued For Westchester Child Last Seen Riding His Bike

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice
Zak Failla
Aaryn Hernandez was reported missing in Mount Vernon
Aaryn Hernandez was reported missing in Mount Vernon Photo Credit: Mount Vernon Police

A child has been reported missing in Westchester after last being seen riding his bicycle.

Aaryn Hernandez, 10, was reported missing by his family in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, June 30, police said.

According to police, Hernandez was last seen riding his bike in front of his home at 52 S. 8th Ave. at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday. He was wearing a royal blue polo shirt, light blue shorts, with black and blue sneakers.

Hernandez attends PS 121 in the Bronx, police noted. He was described as being approximately 4-foot-2, weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone who locates Hernandez has been instructed to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department by calling (914) 665-2510 to notify the on-duty detective.

