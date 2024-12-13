Fair 31°

SHARE

4-Car Crash Blocks Lane Of I-87 In Tarrytown, Causes Traffic: (Developing)

A crash has blocked a lane of Interstate 87 in Westchester and slowed northbound traffic.

Northbound traffic is leading up to the crash scene on I-87 in Tarrytown.&nbsp;

Northbound traffic is leading up to the crash scene on I-87 in Tarrytown. 

 Photo Credit: 511NY
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 13 around 3:40 p.m. on I-87 North just after Exit 8/8A in Tarrytown, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said four vehicles were involved in the collision and one person suffered minor injuries.

The crash has blocked the northbound left lane as crews await tow trucks. 

As a result, there is now a five-mile backup on I-287 East, police said, adding that it is compounding Friday rush-hour traffic. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Tarrytown-SleepyHollow and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE