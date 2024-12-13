4-Car Crash Blocks Lane Of I-87 In Tarrytown, Causes Traffic: (Developing)

The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 13 around 3:40 p.m. on I-87 North just after Exit 8/8A in Tarrytown, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said four vehicles were involved in the collision and one person suffered minor injuries.

The crash has blocked the northbound left lane as crews await tow trucks.

As a result, there is now a five-mile backup on I-287 East, police said, adding that it is compounding Friday rush-hour traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

