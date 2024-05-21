Bridge Construction To Cause Multi-Week Lane Closures On Route 9 In Tarrytown

The assembly of a new 270-foot-long pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Route 9 (South Broadway) over Interstate 87 in Tarrytown will begin on Wednesday, May 29, the New York State Thruway Authority announced.

The six-week project will require lane reductions to be implemented on Route 9 near Route 119 and Paulding Avenue. These traffic impacts will include:

Beginning on May 29, two lanes in both directions of Route 9 will be open. This will continue until Monday, June 3, and then from 3 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends until mid-July;

Beginning on Monday, June 3, one lane in both directions of Route 9 near Route 119 and Paulding Avenue will be open between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Outside of these bridge assembly hours, two lanes will open in each direction.

During construction, the speed limit within the work zone will be 25 miles per hour. Certified flaggers will direct traffic and digital message boards have been placed around the area to warn motorists and pedestrians about the construction.

Pedestrians will still be able to cross Route 9 through the work zone on the east side, officials said.

The new bridge will be part of a $13.9 million two-year multimodal project that began in Spring 2023. This project will extend the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge side path one mile south to Lyndhurst Mansion, where pedestrians and cyclists can connect with the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail.

The project will also include the addition of a second left turn lane from South Broadway to the southbound Thruway entrance ramp; the installation of a traffic signal on Route 9 at Paulding Avenue to make it safer to turn left; and the repairing and resurfacing of Route 9 from Route 119 to south of Gracemere Lane.

More information about the project can be viewed by clicking here.

