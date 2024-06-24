The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, in Fort Salonga.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct officers responded to a motor vehicle crash after three good Samaritans pulled the woman from the vehicle.

Suffolk County Police said the 33-year-old woman, a resident of Northport, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Bread and Cheese Hollow Road when she swerved to avoid an animal in the street just north of Pulaski Street.

The Hyundai struck a utility pole, and both the pole and vehicle caught fire, trapping the woman.

Two men were in the area at the time of the crash and pulled the woman from the vehicle and across the street as the vehicle became fully engulfed.

They were joined by a third good Samaritan, a Commack man, who used one of the men’s belts to create a tourniquet on the woman’s leg.

The woman was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

