Woman Dead, Baby Critical Following Crash With School Bus In Yaphank

Emergency crews in Yaphank were called at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, with reports of a crash involving a school bus on County Road 101 near the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County Police told Daily Voice.

According to investigators, the woman was driving northbound on County Road 101 when she crashed into the bus, which had been traveling eastbound on Express Drive South.

The driver, identified only as a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A baby in the car between 1-year-old and 18 months was initially taken to Long Island Community Hospital and was later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the school bus, a 73-year-old man, along with a 61-year-old female passenger, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There were no children on the bus at the time of crash.

County Road 101 was closed for several hours while crews investigated the incident. It has since reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

