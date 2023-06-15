Water Rescue: Driver Pulled To Safety After Car Ends Up In Patchogue Bay

Emergency crews in Patchogue were called at around 5 a.m. Thursday, June 15, with reports that a car had driven off Mascot Dock and into Patchogue Bay near South Ocean Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a Nissan sedan submerged in the water and its driver, 33-year-old Nestor Riosarvealo, of Patchogue, trapped inside, according to Suffolk County Police.

Officer Edward Pitre and Patchogue Fire Department member Peter Feehan dove into the water and broke one of the vehicle’s windows before pulling Riosarvealo to safety.

All three men were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and treated for minor injuries. They were later released.

It was not immediately clear why Riosarvealo ended up in the water.

The incident came almost a year to the day after a Patchogue woman drove her Subaru Outback into the water near the exact same spot, as reported by Daily Voice.

She was ultimately rescued by a quick-thinking 17-year-old boy who dove in after her.

