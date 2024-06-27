Trio Nabbed For Burglary On Former Dowling College Campus

It happened in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 27, Suffolk County Police said.

At around 3 p.m. that day, a security guard working at the former Dowling College campus, located at 1300 William Floyd Parkway, noticed that the previously-secured gate was now open.

That’s when he allegedly noticed Michele Brill, age 44 of Selden, sitting in a Nissan sedan while two other people — 40-year-old Christopher Alaia and 39-year-old Kristle Doughty — walked out of the building.

The guard contacted the police and stayed with Brill while the other two tried to run away.

However, authorities said Alaia (who is from Ronkonkoma) and Doughty (from Bohemia) were quickly apprehended. Inside the college building, investigators found burglar tools.

All three adults are charged with buglary and were held overnight.

They are each scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, June 27.

