Trio Nabbed For Burglary On Former Dowling College Campus

Two women and a man were arrested on an abandoned college campus after they were allegedly caught with burglar tools and tried to flee the cops.

Three people are charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into the former Dowling College campus in Shirley, located at 1300 William Floyd Parkway. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Unsplash via scottrodgerson
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

It happened in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 27, Suffolk County Police said.

At around 3 p.m. that day, a security guard working at the former Dowling College campus, located at 1300 William Floyd Parkway, noticed that the previously-secured gate was now open.

That’s when he allegedly noticed Michele Brill, age 44 of Selden, sitting in a Nissan sedan while two other people — 40-year-old Christopher Alaia and 39-year-old Kristle Doughty — walked out of the building.

The guard contacted the police and stayed with Brill while the other two tried to run away.

However, authorities said Alaia (who is from Ronkonkoma) and Doughty (from Bohemia) were quickly apprehended. Inside the college building, investigators found burglar tools.

All three adults are charged with buglary and were held overnight.

They are each scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, June 27. 

